AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-17

US natural gas prices slide

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid 2% to a 10-week low on near-record output and a decline in daily flows to liquefied natural gas export plants.

Gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 5.6 cents, or 1.7%, to $3.273 per million British thermal units at 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since February 4.

That decline pushed the contract into oversold territory for a second time this month.

US gas stockpiles were currently around 4% below normal levels for this time of year after cold weather in January and February forced energy firms to pull large amounts of gas out of storage, including record amounts in January.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 106.3 billion cubic feet per day so far in April, up from a monthly record of 106.2 bcfd in March.

Looking ahead, however, analysts said energy firms could cut back on oil drilling in the coming weeks due to the roughly 14% drop in US crude futures so far in April.

The crude price drop was related in part to uncertainty tied to US President Donald Trump’s on-again off-again trade tariffs, which could reduce economic growth and oil demand.

Any reduction in oil drilling in shale basins such as the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota could boost gas prices by cutting gas output.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through May 1.

With seasonally milder weather coming, LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, will fall from 99.7 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were slightly higher than LSEG’s outlook on Tuesday.

US natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices slide

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: Summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories