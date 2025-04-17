AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
Markets Print 2025-04-17

Wall St tumbles, Nvidia slumps after new US chip export controls

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes slid on Wednesday, with chipmakers leading declines as Nvidia warned of steep charges from new US curbs on its chip exports to China, making it one of the biggest casualties of the trade war between the two countries.

Global chip stocks took a battering on fresh evidence that US President Donald Trump’s shifting trade policy was muddying the outlook for the sector, including for heavyweights Nvidia and AMD.

The US Commerce Department issued new export licensing requirements for Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 artificial-intelligence chips to China. Nvidia said it faces $5.5 billion in charges after the restrictions, while AMD said it expects an $800 million hit.

Shares of both companies slumped, with Nvidia - the third largest US company by market value - down 6.6%.

AMD shares lost 6.1%. Other chip stocks also lost ground, with the broader semiconductor index down 3.5%.

“The long term outlook for Nvidia and the rest of the chip sector is extremely strong, but there is going to be this shroud over the industry for a while as it tries to negotiate with China over trade,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.

Dutch chip-making tools giant ASML also warned that the tariffs had led to increased uncertainty about its outlook, sending its US-listed shares down 5%.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 122.18 points, or 0.30%, to 40,246.78, the S&P 500 lost 52.41 points, or 0.97%, to 5,344.22, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 312.06 points, or 1.85%, to 16,511.11.

The broader information technology sector fell 2.6%.

The US export controls are the latest escalation in tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which have imposed a series of higher tit-for-tat tariffs on imports in the past few weeks.

“I’m sure this isn’t the last salvo that we’ll see from China, or from the US towards China,” Ghriskey said.

Investors will now closely monitor a speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day for indications on how the central bank will respond to the market’s volatility as well as growth worries.

