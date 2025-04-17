WAPDA clarification

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) spokesperson has issued a statement regarding comments made by Sanaullah Mastikhel, a respected member of the Public Accounts Committee. The statement aims to clarify the role of WAPDA in relation to Mastikhel’s residence and the subsequent postponement of the Public Accounts Committee meeting.

It said WAPDA holds all parliamentarians, including Mastikhel, in high esteem.

However, spokesman said Mastikhel’s notion that WAPDA was involved in removing the electricity meter and transformer from his residence is incorrect.

According to him, since 2007, the transmission and distribution of electricity have been the responsibility of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and power distribution companies, which are not under WAPDA’s jurisdiction.

He added that WAPDA’s mandate is limited to construction of new dams and hydropower projects, building new infrastructure for water and power development and ensuring the smooth functioning of existing hydropower plants. WAPDA has urged against negative publicity and misinformation about its role.

