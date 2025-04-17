Speakers seek effective multi-sectoral action to address AMR issue

FAISALABAD: Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) has emerged a global health threat that is responsible for taking the lives not only in the human but also animals. It requires effective multi-sectoral action to address the issue and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This was stated by speakers at the multi-stakeholder workshop on identifying and implementing evidence based interventions to reduce antimicrobial use and resistance in poultry arranged by Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Addressing online, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said “AMR is one of the top global public health and development threats. It refers to the ability of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites to evolve and become resistant to the effects of antimicrobial drugs, making infections harder

to treat.“

He said the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens.

DG Research, Livestock Department, Govt of Punjab Dr Sajjad Hussain called for collective efforts on the part of all stakeholders to address the issue. He said “we need to work with best practices and research findings in reducing AMR.” He further appreciated the research contributions of Faculty of Veterinary Science, UAF in the area of AMR.

Dr Rodolphe Mader from International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS) highlighted that agency is making collective efforts to tackle the pressing issue of AMR using interventional research. He said ICARS believes in collaborative approach, working with different countries all over the world to develop sustainable solutions and aimed at minimizing the misuse of antibiotics in both human and animal sectors.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, lack of access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for humans and animals are aggravating the issue.

Dean Faculty Veterinary Science, Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood said antibiotics resistance occurs naturally over time, usually through genetic changes. He said one health approach brings together multiple sectors and stakeholders engaged in human, animal, plant and the environment.

Dr Mashkoor Mohsin said antibiotics are becoming increasingly ineffective as drug-resistance spreads globally leading to more difficult to treat infections and deaths. He said poor sanitation, uncontrolled use of antibiotics and overcrowding coupled with monitoring problem is responsible for AMR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025