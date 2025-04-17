CM Maryam vows to curb ‘artificial’ inflation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the Punjab government is making utmost strives to curb artificial inflation.

“The fruits of PM Shahbaz Sharif’s hard work are rapidly emerging. Today, there is no talk of our country going to default, but rather of setting new stock exchange records,” the CM said, adding: “Inflation has come down to a record low level of 38%. Inflation never went down, flour never became cheap, electricity rates never decreased, but the PML-N government have made it happen by the grace of Allah”.

The CM said she feels proud over the establishment of Pakistan and Punjab’s first-ever Environment Protection Force.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of the Environment Protection Force, Maryam Nawaz said, “I felt overjoyed to see Sikh young girls in the Environment Protection Force. I salute all the recruits of the Environment Protection Force. Wearing a uniform, you are assigned to protect the country, even if it is meant for the protection of environmental borders as it is a huge responsibility on your part.”

She said, “Millions of trees have been planted and more trees are being planted to make Punjab green and fertile. Everyone knows how bad the conditions were before we took over government. No one cared about the country and the nation in the previous tenure of government, but now people who care about it have assumed power to run the country in the right direction. The previous government remained in power for four years and unfortunately did nothing for the uplift of our country except indulging into corruption.”

The CM added, “If those who remained in power for four years had worked hard for the development of our country then Pakistan would not be in such a pathetic condition. e of Allah Almighty.”

She said, “The price of roti in Punjab has decreased from Rs 25 to Rs 12. When flour becomes cheap, no one sleeps hungry. In Ramadan, the Punjab government handed over cheques to the deserving at their doorsteps and people did not have to stand in queues. A uniform cleaning system is being introduced in the cities and villages across Punjab.. Cleaning vehicles are visible everywhere. I am profoundly grateful to Allah Almighty for enabling us to combat hazards and challenges of climate change in a short span of time.”

The Chief Minister said, “The elderly, children and all others used to get sick due to smog for the last few years. Schools had to be closed and hospitals were overcrowded with patients due to smog. Making the air breathable was also a big dream and challenge for us. A comprehensive environment policy was chalked out to combat harmful effects of air pollution on the human health and it was also implemented in the form of constituting a special squad.”

She added, “Other provinces are implementing and adopting same model of zero plastic policy as initiated by the Punjab government. Punjab is rapidly moving towards zero plastic policy. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Secretary Environment Raja Jahangir Anwar and the entire team have worked very hard. Hopefully the Environment Protection Force will work harder so that Punjab will once again become clean and green. Under the Suthra Punjab program, cleanliness is being ensured in every area of the province.”

She added, “Our government has provided Environment Department with new motorbikes, vehicles, drones and a new squad. The same condition existed in the Environment Department which persisted during the previous government. Today, condition of the nation and the country is changing rapidly. Look at the efforts of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s team as inflation is at the lowest level today as compared to past several years. Only those who honestly feel pain of the people in their hearts, strive to reduce their sufferings along with inflation.”

She said, “My team is working day and night to improve law and order in Punjab. The Crime Control Department has been established which has started its regular work. The accused in rape and other heinous crimes are arrested within a few hours and put in jail. There was a lot of talk in the media about the suspension of MS of Mayo and Jinnah Hospitals.”

The Chief Minister said, “Doctors serve the patients in hospitals, take care of them and the respect of doctors has never been compromised. Rs 100 billion have been given to provide medicines free of cost in the government hospitals. Poor patients are no longer asked to purchase medicines from outside hospital. In the last few months, 3500 children heart patients have undergone surgery. Thousands of people are being provided free dialysis and organ transplant facility worth Rs 5 million in government hospitals across Punjab.”

She added, “A woman at Jinnah Hospital told me that her son who got injured in the accident had to undergo surgery but the doctors told her to come on Monday due to holidays on Saturday and Sunday. Even the doctor’s gowns and oxygen masks for the operation are brought from outside hospital. Cartons are lying in the medicine store and patients are not getting medicines. I will adopt a zero tolerance policy with regard to getting medicines from outside hospital. I have a great respect for doctors who perform their duty with dedication and diligence but those who commit negligence in their duties will not be tolerated.”

She said, “I will take whatever action has to be taken for the improvement of hospitals. Now, announcements are being made in hospitals for free medicines and equipment. Patients can complain at the complaint counter if they do not get free medicines. Patients do not have to stand in queues and get medicines as well as medical treatment facility with dignity. I am paying surprise visits to all government hospitals due to which conditions are improving over there.”

She said, “Education system is improving due to outsourcing schools. Children are going to be given scholarships, stipends and now laptops. 30,000 people have received loans from ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program and 26,000 houses are in their final stage of completion. Two thousand houses have been built, has any government built so many houses within a year? Environment-friendly green electric buses are being introduced in Punjab, green buses are plying in Lahore. Within a few months, 1,500 electric buses will start plying across the province. If the country gets five more years free from the ‘fitna’ party, it will move forward on the path of progress and prosperity swiftly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025