AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as SC judge

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday administered the oath to Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, a judge of Lahore High Court (LHC) as the judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and impressive ceremony.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, officers of the Federal Judicial Academy, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Muhammad Salim Khan, registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday issued a notification of Justice Najafi’s appointment, which read as “In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 read with clause (8) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date he makes oath of his office.”

During his 20-year tenure at the Bar, Najafi established himself as a formidable legal advocate, handling over 1,000 cases, including several landmark judgements.

His expertise encompassed a wide range of legal domains, including Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Corporate, Banking, Customs, Narcotics, Anti-Corruption, Labour, Immigration, and Islamic Laws, as well as Private International Law. He also demonstrated a strong commitment to cases of public interest litigation and human rights.

Notably, Najafi also conducted a pivotal judicial inquiry into the Model Town incident that occurred on June 17, 2014, in which, 14 people lost their lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC SC

