Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday administered the oath to Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, a judge of Lahore High Court (LHC) as the judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and impressive ceremony.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, officers of the Federal Judicial Academy, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Muhammad Salim Khan, registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday issued a notification of Justice Najafi’s appointment, which read as “In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 read with clause (8) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date he makes oath of his office.”

During his 20-year tenure at the Bar, Najafi established himself as a formidable legal advocate, handling over 1,000 cases, including several landmark judgements.

His expertise encompassed a wide range of legal domains, including Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Corporate, Banking, Customs, Narcotics, Anti-Corruption, Labour, Immigration, and Islamic Laws, as well as Private International Law. He also demonstrated a strong commitment to cases of public interest litigation and human rights.

Notably, Najafi also conducted a pivotal judicial inquiry into the Model Town incident that occurred on June 17, 2014, in which, 14 people lost their lives.

