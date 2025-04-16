AIRLINK 181.87 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.84%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

‘IK not authorised any leader to hold talks with establishment’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday clarified that the jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan has not authorised any party leader including Azam Swati to hold talks with the country’s military establishment.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Khan at the notorious Adiala Jail, he said that Khan had categorically denied granting permission to anyone for negotiations with the military.

The statement comes In response to recent claims by senior PTI leader Azam Swati, who suggested that Khan had given him the go-ahead to engage with the military in a bid to resolve ongoing political tensions and bring stability to the country.

Swati, a PTI leader from Mansehra and a vocal critic of the military in the past, had asserted that he had initiated contact with military officials with Khan’s approval.

However, Gohar rejected the claims, saying “Imran Khan has not authorised Azam Swati or anyone else to engage in talks with the establishment.”

Gohar also said that Khan had provided him with six written statements during their meeting on Tuesday.

According to Gohar, Khan emphasised that he had not placed pressure on any party to pursue a political settlement and reiterated that PTI would announce its stance on the mining and Minerals Act after consulting political leaders.

Gohar said that he would personally raise the matter with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur before making any public comments on the controversial mining bill.

Khan also expressed concern over the situation concerning Afghan refugees and the broader political situation in Afghanistan, Gohar added.

In an apparent effort to maintain unity within the party, Khan has also issued directives discouraging PTI members from making public statements against each other.

He also stressed the need for all opposition forces to get united under a shared agenda in defence of democracy.

PTI Imran Khan Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

