Heatwave spells in Sindh, South Punjab, Balochistan likely

KARACHI: The relentless heatwave spell gripping Sindh, southern Punjab, and parts of Balochistan is expected to persist until April 18; the Met Office issued another weather advisory on Tuesday, urging the public to take safety cautions.

However, it added that a westerly weather system is forecast to enter the country’s upper regions from the evening of April 16, bringing rain, wind, and thunderstorms until April 20, with intermittent breaks.

Under the system’s influence, rain accompanied by wind and isolated heavy falls is expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, including Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Peshawar, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Galliyat, and the entire Kashmir region.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and central Punjab districts are likely to experience dust storms and scattered rain from the evening of April 16, with another spell from April 18 to the morning of April 20. Hailstorms may occur at isolated spots during the period.

Meanwhile, dust storms and gusty winds are forecast for parts of southern Punjab, including Multan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Sahiwal, on April 18 and 19.

Authorities have warned of potential damage from wind, dust storms, hail, and lightning, which could affect trees, vehicles, electric poles, and solar panels. Farmers have been advised to adjust harvesting plans accordingly, especially for wheat crops.

