AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO’s Rutte says US-led Ukraine peace talks ‘not easy’

AFP Published 15 Apr, 2025 08:22pm
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 15, 2025, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 15, 2025, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP

ODESA: NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s push for a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine was “not easy” and condemned Russia’s “terrible pattern” of attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

“These discussions are not easy, not least in the wake of this horrific violence. But we all support President Trump’s push for peace,” Rutte said of US-led talks during a surprise visit to the port city of Odesa, where he met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rutte’s comments contrast with an assessment from Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who said he sees a peace deal “emerging” after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Despite a flurry of diplomacy, there has been little meaningful progress on Trump’s main aim of achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine pounds Kursk with drones, killing one and injuring nine, Russia says

The Kremlin, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, rejected a US and Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional pause in the fighting last month.

Zelenskyy meanwhile called for the effective preparation of a contingent of foreign troops to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, should a peace deal be secured.

‘Acute’ need for air defences

“Britain, France and other NATO countries are already actively preparing the ground for a security contingent in Ukraine. It is important that we all be fast enough and efficient in this process,” he said.

Zelenskyy also told Rutte that Ukraine urgently needed air defence systems after recent Russian missile strikes killed dozens of civilians.

“Absolutely everyone sees how acute Ukraine’s need for air defence systems and missiles is. We talked about this a lot today,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy’s renewed call for more air defence systems comes after recent Russian attacks killed 35 people in north-eastern Sumy region and 19 – including nine children – in his hometown of Kryvyi Rig.

The Ukrainian leader earlier said that his country needs 10 more Patriot batteries to defend civilians and infrastructure from Russian attack.

The Ukrainian army meanwhile said it had hit back at a Russian missile unit deployed in the western Kursk region that was responsible for launching Sunday’s attack on Sumy.

“Every Russian military unit, subdivision and their servicemen who shell peaceful cities and civilians of Ukraine will be identified and will definitely receive retribution,” it said in a statement.

Russian officials earlier in the day said an 85-year-old woman had been killed in a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack.

Ukraine meanwhile said that overnight its air defence systems had downed 26 Russian drones.

Ukraine Russia conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine ceasefire Ukraine peace deal

Comments

200 characters

NATO’s Rutte says US-led Ukraine peace talks ‘not easy’

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

KSE-100 adds further 385 points as buying continues

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Trump threatens to strip defiant Harvard of tax-exempt status

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

Army chief to diaspora: You are not ‘brain drain’ but Pakistan’s ‘brain gain’

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi area extinguishes after 18 days

Read more stories