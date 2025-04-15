AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
CTD arrests 10 terrorists of banned organizations

Recorder Report Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:48am

LAHROE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 10 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Terrorists Suraj Singh and Badal Singh were arrested from Rawalpindi along with a large quantity of explosives. Both terrorists belong to Nankana Sahib.

According to details, the CTD conducted 189 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism in which 189 suspects were questioned and 10 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Badal Singh, Suraj Singh, Siraj, Hidayatullah, Deedar Hussain, Sadaqat Hussain etc. He added that terrorists are affiliated with Fitna Khawarij, Al-Zanbiyon and other organizations.

He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum and Bahawalpur. Explosives weighing 2645 grams, 16 detonators, 37 feet safety fuse wire, 75 pamphlets of banned organization and magazines were recovered. Prima card mobile phone and cash have been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The sources said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Rawalpindi and other cities. He added that 9 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out. He said during the current week, 2053 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 82473 people were checked, 263 suspects were arrested, 226 FIRs were registered and 163 recoveries were made.

