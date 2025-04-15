Vehicle transfer fee increased

ISLAMABAD: The government has significantly increased the vehicle transfer fee of the ownership of vehicles.

According to a notification issued here in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 43 of the West Pakistan Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965 (West Pakistan Ordinance XIX of 1965) read with the Justice Division’s Notification No F17(2) 80-Pub, dated the 31 December, 1980 issued in pursuance of Article 2 of the Islamabad Capital territory (Administration) Order, 1980 (PO No18 of 1980), and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the chief commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, is pleased to re-fix the fee payable for transfer of ownership of vehicles under Rule 47 of West Pakistan Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969.

It says that the transfer fee for vehicles up to 1000cc has been increased from Rs1,200 to Rs2,750, the transfer fee of vehicles ranging from 1000cc to 1800cc, increased from Rs2,000 to Rs5,500.

