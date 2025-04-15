AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 323,029 tonnes of cargo comprising 210,889 tonnes of import cargo and 112,140 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 201,889 comprised of 170,196 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,846 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 14,847 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 112,140 comprised of 65,007 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 679 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 34,030 tonnes of Clinkers & 839 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 08 ships namely, Pluto, Xin Pu Dong, African Blue Crane, Msc Banjul Iv, Msc Roberta V, Sm Kaveri & Vita Harmony berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Oslo Venture, Jbu Onyx, Cmacgm Aquila, Valery Roma, No 3 Ocean Pioneer, Eleni T, X-Press Salween, Pluto & Chem Stream sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Siya Ram and KK Marlin are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 116,368 tonnes, comprising 116,368 tonnes imports cargo and nil export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Asia Inspire and IVS Went-Worth & three more ships, Victoria Glory, Eleni-T and MSC Roberta carrying Palm oil, Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT are respectively on today Monday14th April, while four more container ships, MSC Positano, MSC Yamuna-VI and SM Kaveri are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 15th April, 2025.

