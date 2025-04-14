GCED workshop to start from today

LAHORE: The four-day conference on the theme of promoting Global Citizenship in Education (GCED) is being held at Punjab Education Curriculum Training & Assessment Authority (PECTAA) Headquarters Auditorium, Wahdat Road, Lahore from April 14 to 17.

The conference is being held with collaboration of Punjab School Education Department, UNESCO, Asia Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU), and Punjab Education Curriculum Training & Assessment Authority (PECTAA). CEO PECTAA Dr Shahinsha Muhammad Faisal Azeem said that this conference includes a training workshop on promoting Global Citizenship in Education.

Dr Shahinsha Muhammad Faisal Azeem told that the international experts on Global Citizenship including Prof Kevin Andrew Jason Kester (Seoul National University), Dr. Kevin Esther Care (University of Melbourne), Leah Espalardo (PETA) along with Eom Jeongmin and Kim Heasoo (UNESCO Asia Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding) will engage with local participants to enhance their abilities to understand and effectively incorporate different aspects of global citizenship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025