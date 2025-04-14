Governor says welfare of poor people is PPP’s vision

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his determination that the PPP will emerge as the most popular party in Punjab and other provinces as well.

“The vision of PPP leadership is the welfare of the poor people and the people of Pakistan will play their role in making the young chairman Bilawal Bhutto the next Prime Minister of the country,” the governor said during a meeting with former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly Haider Ali Gilani, senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor and party leaders at the Governor House Lahore on Sunday.

The governor further said that the PPP is the only political party that has elected Bilawal Bhutto as its young chairman. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has made countless sacrifices for the promotion and stability of democracy.

Regarding the killings of Pakistanis in Iran, he said this act is a nefarious attempt by evil elements to disrupt relations between the two countries. The oppression of the defenseless Muslims of Gaza and Palestine is deplorable. There is a complete ban on the consumption of foreign beverages and other products in the Governor House, he said.

The governor expressed his condolences to the families of Pakistanis who lost their lives in the terrorist incident in Iran. He demanded of the Iranian government to immediately arrest and punish the people involved in this terrorist incident. He said that Iran is our brotherly Islamic country and the evil elements have tried unsuccessfully to disrupt the friendship between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025