AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-14

Saylani Welfare Int’l Trust conducts mega IT test

Press Release Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust organized a Mega IT Test on Sunday at its PAF branch on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The event was divided into separate sessions for male and female participants, with the morning shift exclusively dedicated to female candidates. Female students took their tests in multiple sessions from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with participation limited to pre-registered candidates carrying valid admit cards. Over 4,000 female students appeared for the test.

The tests for male students began at 12:00 PM and continued until 6:00 PM. According to Saylani officials, approximately 6,500 male candidates participated in the afternoon session.

The results will be announced in the coming days through Saylani’s official social media platforms. Wajidullah, Administrator of the Saylani Mass IT Program, revealed that admission forms for the test were made available through the organization’s social media channels. A total of around 12,000 students submitted admission forms, including more than 4,500 female candidates.

The top 7,000 successful candidates will be enrolled in various IT courses offered at Saylani’s training centres. These courses include Artificial Intelligence, Web Designing, App Hybrid Development, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Native Computing. The training centres are located in areas such as Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Paposh Nagar, New Karachi, Aliabad, Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park, Bahadurabad Head Office, and Numaish.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saylani Welfare Int’l Trust mega IT test

Comments

200 characters

Saylani Welfare Int’l Trust conducts mega IT test

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories