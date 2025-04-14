Saylani Welfare Int’l Trust conducts mega IT test

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust organized a Mega IT Test on Sunday at its PAF branch on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The event was divided into separate sessions for male and female participants, with the morning shift exclusively dedicated to female candidates. Female students took their tests in multiple sessions from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with participation limited to pre-registered candidates carrying valid admit cards. Over 4,000 female students appeared for the test.

The tests for male students began at 12:00 PM and continued until 6:00 PM. According to Saylani officials, approximately 6,500 male candidates participated in the afternoon session.

The results will be announced in the coming days through Saylani’s official social media platforms. Wajidullah, Administrator of the Saylani Mass IT Program, revealed that admission forms for the test were made available through the organization’s social media channels. A total of around 12,000 students submitted admission forms, including more than 4,500 female candidates.

The top 7,000 successful candidates will be enrolled in various IT courses offered at Saylani’s training centres. These courses include Artificial Intelligence, Web Designing, App Hybrid Development, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Native Computing. The training centres are located in areas such as Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Paposh Nagar, New Karachi, Aliabad, Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park, Bahadurabad Head Office, and Numaish.

