Four shot dead in Faisalabad

APP Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

FAISALABAD: Unidentified assailants shot dead four people in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries on two others near Botay Wali Jhal in the area Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that unknown armed men opened indiscriminate firing on a white-colour land cruiser (No. BD-7904 Sindh) near Chak No 115-GB Botay Wali Jhal.

As a result, three people including Aleem Shahid (32), Sanam Sultan (30) and Sohaib Ali (23), residents of Chak No. 30, died on-the-spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three other victims including Muhammad Ateeq, Saif-ur-Rehman and Abdus Salam to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala.

Later, Abdu Salam (25) also succumbed to his injuries, and the condition of the injured was also stated to be critical.

Receiving information, area police headed by DSP Jaranwala rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

A special police team was constituted who started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the culprits and arrest them, police spokesman added.

