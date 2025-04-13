AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
2025-04-13

Lesco completes March maintenance work

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has successfully completed its March maintenance work aimed at improving the power transmission system and providing better services to consumers.

The maintenance work, carried out under the supervision of Chief Engineer O&M (T&G), included a range of activities designed to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power grid.

According to details, LESCO has energized two 11kV feeders to ensure reliable power supply to consumers. The utility has replaced 36 11kV capacitor cells to improve power quality and reduce losses. Also, LESCO has installed bi-directional meters on outgoing feeders to accurately measure energy consumption.

Furthermore, the utility has replaced isolators and bus couplers to ensure system reliability and prevent faults. Besides, LESCO has replaced over current relays to enhance system protection and prevent damage to equipment. The utility has attended to thermo-vision hotspots to prevent equipment damage and ensure system reliability.

It has also upgraded power cables to improve system efficiency and reduce losses. The utility has also conducted safety seminars and fire fighting rehearsals to prioritize employee safety.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Ramzan Butt reaffirmed the company’s commitment to eliminating system bottlenecks and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers. “LESCO is dedicated to providing reliable electricity to the people, and we will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this goal,” he said.

