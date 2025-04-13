AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-13

PPP will part ways if its stance on canals project not accepted: Sindh CM

INP Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the PPP will leave the government promptly if its stance over canals not accepted.

“Bilawal Bhutto has already said he will be on the side of the people and not with the prime minister, if canals built,” Sindh CM was talking with media over canals issue.

Chief Minister said that all five rivers are ours, not only the Indus River. “President Asif Zardari has said in the joint session of the Parliament that he didn’t support canals project”, Murad Ali Shah said.

“The People’s Party with the power of people will not allow them to complete any anti-Sindh project,” he said. “We apprehend you will take our water”. Talking on the Council of Common Interest (CCI) session, Sindh’s chief minister said, “I am alone sufficient to them in the CCI session,” he said.

