PIA plane crash in 2020: Survivor pens harrowing account of ordeal

KARACHI: Zafar Masud, one of only two survivors of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 8303 crash that claimed 97 lives in May 2020, has unveiled his book titled ““Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience of Renewal,” chronicling his remarkable survival story and subsequent personal transformation.

The event was organized by “MILKAR” — a mental health awareness campaign jointly launched by the Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation (MKRF) and the British Asian Trust at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), Karachi.

Masud during event emphasized on the importance of mental health. “We need to institutionalize the mental health. Every organization has to make mental health assessment for their employees. We have conducted session for mental health assessment with our branch and operation managers.”

“Rigidity of rituals and arrogance had also played its role in this tragic incident,” he said.

The crash occurred on May 22, 2020, just one week after Pakistan had tentatively resumed domestic flights following COVID-19 lockdowns. Masud, who was traveling from Lahore to Karachi for Eid holidays after completing six weeks as President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab (BOP), was seated in 1C when the aircraft plunged over Karachi.

“I boarded Pakistan International Airlines Flight 8303 from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore without the slightest misgiving—completely oblivious to what was about to happen next,” Masud writes in his book’s gripping introduction.

The book details the complex emotions experienced by survivors of catastrophic events. “You feel horrified and devastated by the tragedy surrounding you, yet simultaneously, you also feel relieved at your survival. And despite that relief, you question why you survived,” Masud explains, describing the “constant, unrelenting struggle” of reconciling grief, joy, pain, and a renewed will to live. The book describes his journey through multiple surgeries abroad and ongoing medical complications.

Beyond the personal narrative, the book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience of Renewal “ is structured around several thematic chapters exploring profound concepts.

Masud discusses adapting to his body’s new limitations in his exploration of willpower, finding inspiration in endurance athletes. In examining boldness, he redefines courage as “having the strength to reject traditional ideas of stoic suffering and refusing assistance,” including his decision to openly seek mental health support while leading a major financial institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025