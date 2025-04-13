AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025
BD to buy 50,000 tons of rice

BD to buy 50,000 tons of rice

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer is believed to have to purchased about 50,000 metric tons of rice in an international tender which closed on March 27, traders said on Friday.

Traders said the purchase was made at an estimated $416.44 a metric ton CIF liner out, which was the lowest price offered in the tender.

The seller was believed to be trading house Agrocorp.

Bangladesh traditionally considers price offers in grain and rice tenders for some time before making a decision.

The tender sought non-basmati parboiled rice sourced from worldwide origins, with shipment 40 days after the contract is awarded. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender continues Bangladesh’s heavy rice purchasing in international markets, after its domestic crop was heavily damaged by bad weather last year. A separate tender from Bangladesh seeking 50,000 tons of rice closed on Thursday.

