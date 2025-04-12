Nikkei slumps on trade war worries

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped on Friday in a brutal end to a volatile week as investors worried about the economic fallout from the rapidly escalating US-China trade war as well as a strong yen that has been lifted by safe-haven flows.

The Nikkei ended 2.96% lower at 33,585.58 after declining as much as 5% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix closed down 2.85% at 2,466.91.

“Risk in equities is too high right now with such huge volatilities every day. The best thing to do, I would say, is to stay away from the market,” said Yusuke Sakai, a senior trader at T&D Asset Management.

The Nikkei started the week sliding to an 18-month low on Monday but then surged 6% on Tuesday before slipping again on Wednesday. On Thursday it soared 9%, its biggest one-day gain since August. The Nikkei lost 0.6% for the week.