Pakistan Print 2025-04-12

Met Office forecasts heatwave

Published 12 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: The Met Office on Friday issued a weather warning, predicting that high-pressure conditions are likely to develop in the upper atmosphere from April 13, which may lead to heatwave in most parts of the country.

The situation is expected to intensify into a severe heatwave in the southern half of the country, including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan, from Monday, April 14.

According to the forecast, daytime temperatures in the southern regions are likely to soar 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal from April 13 to 18. While, the upper half of the country, comprising central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, may experience temperatures 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal from April 14 to 18.

Night time temperatures are also expected to remain unusually high during the same period. The forecast further warns of excessive heat possibly triggering dust storms or windstorms, which could pose risks to infrastructure and public safety.

Authorities have urged the general public—particularly children, women, and senior citizens—to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the day and to stay well hydrated.

Farmers are advised to plan their crop management activities, especially wheat harvesting, in line with the predicted weather conditions. Special care should also be taken to protect livestock from the intense heat.

In northern regions, the rising temperatures are expected to increase the rate of snowmelt, potentially affecting water flow in rivers and streams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

