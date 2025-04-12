AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-12

Solidarity with people of Gaza: Karachi chapter of JI says will hold rally on Shahrah-e-Faisal on 13th

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has organized over 1,000 corner meetings across the city to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Gaza in the wake of ongoing Israeli aggression. The gatherings were held at key locations and outside mosques following Friday prayers.

A prominent corner meeting outside Baitul Mukaram mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was addressed by JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar, who strongly condemned the silence of global powers and Muslim rulers over the genocide in Gaza.

During the event, a list of 1,000 Israeli pilots who publicly refused to take part in attacks on Gaza was shared, applauding their courage. Monem Zafar urged Muslim leaders, particularly Pakistan’s ruling parties to draw inspiration from their moral stance.

He stated that over 60,000 Gazans, including women and children, have been martyred, with 90 percent of infrastructure reduced to rubble. “This is not a regional issue but a matter of survival for Muslims,” he asserted, lamenting the failure of the Geneva Convention, the OIC, and the Arab League to act.

Highlighting a Hadith, he reminded the audience that the Muslim Ummah is like a single body that feels pain collectively. He encouraged people to speak out, write, and create content against the genocide, emphasizing the power of boycotting Israeli products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JI Gaza war Israel Gaza war Monem Zafar

Comments

200 characters

Solidarity with people of Gaza: Karachi chapter of JI says will hold rally on Shahrah-e-Faisal on 13th

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Honda Atlas to launch HEV models in Pakistan soon

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Read more stories