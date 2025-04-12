Solidarity with people of Gaza: Karachi chapter of JI says will hold rally on Shahrah-e-Faisal on 13th

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has organized over 1,000 corner meetings across the city to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Gaza in the wake of ongoing Israeli aggression. The gatherings were held at key locations and outside mosques following Friday prayers.

A prominent corner meeting outside Baitul Mukaram mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was addressed by JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar, who strongly condemned the silence of global powers and Muslim rulers over the genocide in Gaza.

During the event, a list of 1,000 Israeli pilots who publicly refused to take part in attacks on Gaza was shared, applauding their courage. Monem Zafar urged Muslim leaders, particularly Pakistan’s ruling parties to draw inspiration from their moral stance.

He stated that over 60,000 Gazans, including women and children, have been martyred, with 90 percent of infrastructure reduced to rubble. “This is not a regional issue but a matter of survival for Muslims,” he asserted, lamenting the failure of the Geneva Convention, the OIC, and the Arab League to act.

Highlighting a Hadith, he reminded the audience that the Muslim Ummah is like a single body that feels pain collectively. He encouraged people to speak out, write, and create content against the genocide, emphasizing the power of boycotting Israeli products.

