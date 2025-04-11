BSE exam centres: KE management reviews power supply

KARACHI: K-Electric management, led by Head of Distribution Operations Sheikh Humayun Saghir, visited schools across Karachi to review power supply arrangements during the ongoing Board of Secondary Education (BSE) examinations.

The visits followed receipt of examination centre details from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi and aimed to ensure maximum support from the company during exam hours.

During the visits, Saghir met with school and examination staff, who confirmed normal power supply during the exams. He said that K-Electric received the exam centres information from the Board on the evening of April 8, only after K-Electric proactively reached out to their management. Once K-Electric had the list, our teams immediately mobilized to extend support.

“Thursday’s visits confirmed that power supply at centres remained largely stable. No formal complaints have been received from the Board regarding any specific centres. Our on-ground teams, however, remain ready to support the examination process and will promptly act on any requests received from the Board,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that over 70 percent of KE feeders’ network is already exempted from loadshedding, ensuring reliable power for a large number of examination centres. K-Electric further emphasizes the importance of receiving exam schedules and centre lists at least seven working days in advance to conduct surveys and make necessary arrangements.

This enables KE to also provide targeted support in areas with a higher incidence of power theft using illegal kundas that compromise the safety parameters of the KE system and cause power supply disruptions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025