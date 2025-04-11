AIRLINK 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.07%)
BOP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.47%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.06%)
OGDC 212.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.88%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.23%)
POWER 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
PPL 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
SEARL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.99%)
SSGC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.97%)
SYM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,484 Decreased By -705.3 (-0.61%)
KSE30 35,527 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.62%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

BSE exam centres: KE management reviews power supply

Recorder Report Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:35am

KARACHI: K-Electric management, led by Head of Distribution Operations Sheikh Humayun Saghir, visited schools across Karachi to review power supply arrangements during the ongoing Board of Secondary Education (BSE) examinations.

The visits followed receipt of examination centre details from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi and aimed to ensure maximum support from the company during exam hours.

During the visits, Saghir met with school and examination staff, who confirmed normal power supply during the exams. He said that K-Electric received the exam centres information from the Board on the evening of April 8, only after K-Electric proactively reached out to their management. Once K-Electric had the list, our teams immediately mobilized to extend support.

“Thursday’s visits confirmed that power supply at centres remained largely stable. No formal complaints have been received from the Board regarding any specific centres. Our on-ground teams, however, remain ready to support the examination process and will promptly act on any requests received from the Board,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that over 70 percent of KE feeders’ network is already exempted from loadshedding, ensuring reliable power for a large number of examination centres. K-Electric further emphasizes the importance of receiving exam schedules and centre lists at least seven working days in advance to conduct surveys and make necessary arrangements.

This enables KE to also provide targeted support in areas with a higher incidence of power theft using illegal kundas that compromise the safety parameters of the KE system and cause power supply disruptions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

K ELECTRIC KE BSE exam centres Sheikh Humayun Saghir

Comments

200 characters

BSE exam centres: KE management reviews power supply

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories