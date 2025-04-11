AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
FCCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.63%)
FLYNG 28.13 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.26%)
HUBC 138.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.66%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.84%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
MLCF 62.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.27%)
OGDC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.99%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
PPL 173.87 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.02%)
PRL 36.22 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.4%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.48%)
SEARL 95.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.37%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
TRG 64.68 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 Increased By 252.4 (2.06%)
BR30 37,694 Increased By 1300.9 (3.57%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Markets Print 2025-04-11

Nikkei surges 9pc on relief after Trump pauses tariffs

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped 9% on Thursday as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks after US President Donald Trump declared an immediate 90-day tariff pause for many countries.

The Nikkei rose 9.13% to 34,609 in its biggest daily gain since August 6, the day after the index fell in its biggest single-day rout since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

The broader Topix climbed 8.09% to 2,539.4.

“Investors bought back stocks today, wishing that they had not dumped stocks in the previous session,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But the rally also means that the market was too bearish about the impact of Trump’s tariffs,” Suzuki said.

In a stunning reversal, Trump said on Wednesday he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries while further ramping up pressure on China, sending US stocks rocketing.

The Nikkei saw huge volatility this week, closing 6% higher on Tuesday after a 7.8% slump on Monday to a 1-1/2-year low. The index closed 4% lower on Wednesday. Thursday’s rally followed surges on Wall Street overnight, with the S&P 500 soaring 9.5% for its biggest daily gain since 2008.

