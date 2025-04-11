AIRLINK 170.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
CPHL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.19%)
FCCL 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.38%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
POWER 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
PPL 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.08%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
SEARL 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
SSGC 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.22%)
SYM 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.85%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.82%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,346 Decreased By -843.4 (-0.73%)
KSE30 35,469 Decreased By -281.5 (-0.79%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Heritage Revital Programme: Traders oppose proposed demolition of over 7,000 shops

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: The business community has strongly opposed the proposed demolition of over 7,000 shops on Circular Road under the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revital Programme.

Hundreds of traders representing Circular Road and adjacent markets, in a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, vehemently protested what they termed as an orchestrated economic massacre of the trading community.

The traders appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to immediately take notice of the situation, warning that the move would not only severely impact the trading sector but also have disastrous consequences for the national economy.

The delegation informed LCCI Vice President Chaudhry Shahid Nazir that it was the traders who revived the neglected area of Circular Road through their personal investment, relentless efforts and entrepreneurial spirit. They established flourishing markets, attracted buyers, generated millions in revenue for the government and created employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of families. The demolition of their shops and rendering them jobless is nothing short of sheer injustice, they emphasized.

Prominent LCCI Executive Committee Members Rana Muhammad Nisar, Aamir Ali, former EC members Malik Khalid Gujar, Malik Usman, Tahir Naveed, Chaudhry Maqsood, Sheikh Salahuddin, Haji Riaz and other business leaders also spoke on the occasion, expressing deep concerns over the Lahore programme’s negative implications on livelihoods.

The delegation warned that if the plan is not withdrawn, the damage will not be limited to traders alone. Thousands of associated workers, craftsmen, junior employees, supply chain participants and their dependents will be pushed towards extreme poverty and unemployment. This could trigger widespread social unrest, increase in crime and further instability, they cautioned.

Trade leaders urged the government to adopt a collaborative approach if it genuinely seeks to preserve the city’s historical heritage. They demanded that the traders be taken into confidence before executing any redevelopment plan and that a balanced solution be explored which protects both the cultural fabric and the economic lifeline of the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif business community Maryam Nawaz Sharif Heritage Revital Programme

Comments

200 characters

Heritage Revital Programme: Traders oppose proposed demolition of over 7,000 shops

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories