Heritage Revital Programme: Traders oppose proposed demolition of over 7,000 shops

LAHORE: The business community has strongly opposed the proposed demolition of over 7,000 shops on Circular Road under the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revital Programme.

Hundreds of traders representing Circular Road and adjacent markets, in a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, vehemently protested what they termed as an orchestrated economic massacre of the trading community.

The traders appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to immediately take notice of the situation, warning that the move would not only severely impact the trading sector but also have disastrous consequences for the national economy.

The delegation informed LCCI Vice President Chaudhry Shahid Nazir that it was the traders who revived the neglected area of Circular Road through their personal investment, relentless efforts and entrepreneurial spirit. They established flourishing markets, attracted buyers, generated millions in revenue for the government and created employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of families. The demolition of their shops and rendering them jobless is nothing short of sheer injustice, they emphasized.

Prominent LCCI Executive Committee Members Rana Muhammad Nisar, Aamir Ali, former EC members Malik Khalid Gujar, Malik Usman, Tahir Naveed, Chaudhry Maqsood, Sheikh Salahuddin, Haji Riaz and other business leaders also spoke on the occasion, expressing deep concerns over the Lahore programme’s negative implications on livelihoods.

The delegation warned that if the plan is not withdrawn, the damage will not be limited to traders alone. Thousands of associated workers, craftsmen, junior employees, supply chain participants and their dependents will be pushed towards extreme poverty and unemployment. This could trigger widespread social unrest, increase in crime and further instability, they cautioned.

Trade leaders urged the government to adopt a collaborative approach if it genuinely seeks to preserve the city’s historical heritage. They demanded that the traders be taken into confidence before executing any redevelopment plan and that a balanced solution be explored which protects both the cultural fabric and the economic lifeline of the area.

