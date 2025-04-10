Referral system in hospitals : CM seeks comprehensive plan for implementation across Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while deciding to implement a state-of-the-art “Referral System” in the government hospitals across Punjab, has sought a comprehensive plan for the implementation of this system.

A foolproof Referral System will be implemented to reduce unnecessary load of patients from health centres, health clinics and small hospitals to the specialized hospitals.

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which health reforms were reviewed. It was decided in the meeting that a state-of-the-art medical city will be established in Lahore on the model of Texas, Jeddah, Doha. The services of a professional consultant will be hired for the establishment of a world-class “medical city”. The Punjab government will provide basic facilities to establish best private hospital in the Medical City Lahore.

The chief minister directed to allocate land at a suitable location to establish Medical City Lahore. The meeting gave in-principle approval for the establishment of Medical City Authority.

The meeting also decided in principle to establish a medical city in each divisional headquarter.

The CM directed to take steps in order to establish state-of-the-art medical facilities at the district level. A special “Helpline 999” will also be established for matters relating to the government hospitals.

In the meeting, Secretary Specialized Health & Medical Education presented a detailed briefing on the health reforms. It was informed in the briefing that there has been 92 percent improvement in infection control in government hospitals, while 92 percent improvement has been overseen in the process of providing medicines. In hospitals of Lahore, 83 percent of available facilities are being provided to the patients and 75 percent of the duty roster display orders are being implemented.

It was informed in the briefing that 75 percent improvement has been noted in the patient complaint redressal system, 71 percent improvement in the queue management system and 84 percent improvement in cleanliness issues has been observed in the government hospitals. The success rate in home delivery medicine is 83 percent, 84 percent in parking and cafeteria issues, 93 percent in pathology, diagnostics and blood bank issues and 83 percent in fire safety has been observed.

The CM said, “The Punjab government is determined and committed to provide state-of-the-art services to the patients in the government hospitals across Punjab.”

