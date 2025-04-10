AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-10

Referral system in hospitals : CM seeks comprehensive plan for implementation across Punjab

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while deciding to implement a state-of-the-art “Referral System” in the government hospitals across Punjab, has sought a comprehensive plan for the implementation of this system.

A foolproof Referral System will be implemented to reduce unnecessary load of patients from health centres, health clinics and small hospitals to the specialized hospitals.

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which health reforms were reviewed. It was decided in the meeting that a state-of-the-art medical city will be established in Lahore on the model of Texas, Jeddah, Doha. The services of a professional consultant will be hired for the establishment of a world-class “medical city”. The Punjab government will provide basic facilities to establish best private hospital in the Medical City Lahore.

The chief minister directed to allocate land at a suitable location to establish Medical City Lahore. The meeting gave in-principle approval for the establishment of Medical City Authority.

The meeting also decided in principle to establish a medical city in each divisional headquarter.

The CM directed to take steps in order to establish state-of-the-art medical facilities at the district level. A special “Helpline 999” will also be established for matters relating to the government hospitals.

In the meeting, Secretary Specialized Health & Medical Education presented a detailed briefing on the health reforms. It was informed in the briefing that there has been 92 percent improvement in infection control in government hospitals, while 92 percent improvement has been overseen in the process of providing medicines. In hospitals of Lahore, 83 percent of available facilities are being provided to the patients and 75 percent of the duty roster display orders are being implemented.

It was informed in the briefing that 75 percent improvement has been noted in the patient complaint redressal system, 71 percent improvement in the queue management system and 84 percent improvement in cleanliness issues has been observed in the government hospitals. The success rate in home delivery medicine is 83 percent, 84 percent in parking and cafeteria issues, 93 percent in pathology, diagnostics and blood bank issues and 83 percent in fire safety has been observed.

The CM said, “The Punjab government is determined and committed to provide state-of-the-art services to the patients in the government hospitals across Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Referral system in hospitals : CM seeks comprehensive plan for implementation across Punjab

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories