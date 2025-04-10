AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-10

Power struggle erupts within ranks of PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: A fresh, fiery power struggle has erupted within the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party’s embattled acting chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali boldly asserted his authority on Wednesday positioning himself as the sole figure of control in the wake of the imprisonment of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

In what was meant to be a routine meeting to discuss ongoing internal matters, the temperature in the room soared when PTI Secretary General Slaman Akram Raja, also a barrister, dropped a bombshell regarding the controversial ban on visits to Khan in jail.

Raja, standing firm, made it absolutely clear that he would not tolerate any breach of party discipline. His stance was unambiguous: no PTI member would be granted permission to meet Imran Khan behind bars without his explicit approval.

Raja was also quick to underline the growing concerns that some PTI leaders, who appeared to be in the establishment’s good graces, were being afforded preferential treatment, while those more loyal to Khan – including his own family members – had been blocked from visiting him.

But Gohar, whose calm demeanour in public has made him seem like a composed figurehead, wasn’t about to take this lying down.

The acting chairman, whose authority is already being tested amid Khan’s prolonged absence, hit back in no uncertain terms.

With his characteristic coolness, Gohar made it crystal clear that he could visit Khan in prison whenever he wished and that his loyalty was solely to Imran Khan – leaving no doubt that he is not answerable to anyone but to the jailed leader himself.

The showdown didn’t end there. Gohar went on to challenge Raja’s authority, taking issue with the warning that any party member who bypassed Raja’s orders and sought to visit Khan would be branded as a persona non grata.

Gohar’s response was sharp and cutting. His message? No one, not even Raja, could dictate who would or would not have access to Imran Khan.

The sources privy to the meeting revealed a fiery exchange between Raja and Gohar, as tensions rise over who is allowed access to Imran Khan in prison.

According to insiders, Raja didn’t mince words, retaliating sharply to Gohar’s demands, making it clear that only those on his exclusive list would be granted entry to the former prime minister.

Raja’s warning was crystal clear: “Don’t forget, I know exactly who’s been given the green light to meet Khan – thanks to the blessings of the establishment – and who’s not. Just look at how even Khan’s own sisters have been barred from seeing him.”

He didn’t stop there, adding that Khan is fully aware of the controversial individuals visiting on whose behalf, and what their true intentions are.

In no uncertain terms, Raja reminded Gohar that party discipline is non-negotiable. Only Khan’s loyalists, he stressed, should have the privilege

of seeing him in jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

Power struggle erupts within ranks of PTI

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories