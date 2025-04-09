President to stay hospitalized for two more days

KARACHI: Doctors have advised President Asif Ali Zardari to stay in the hospital for another one to two days as his health is gradually improving.

According to a private television channel report, due to this medical recommendation, the President has not yet been shifted from the private hospital in Karachi to his residence.

According to hospital sources, President Zardari is under treatment at a private medical facility in Karachi, where his condition is showing steady improvement.

Specialists in infectious diseases conducted a thorough medical examination and suggested an extension of his hospital stay for better recovery.

Doctors are satisfied with the progress but have emphasised caution by recommending continued medical observation for a couple of more days.