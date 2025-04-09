KE assures no load shedding at exam centers

KARACHI: As matriculation examinations under the Karachi Board are under way across the megacity, a KE spokesperson on Tuesday stated that KE has officially received the detailed list of examination centers along with a formal request from the Karachi Matric Board to exempt them from load shedding.

KE will extend full cooperation to the education department to ensure students face no disruptions during their exams. Load shedding exemption for examination centres during exam hours has already been implemented, and no complaints regarding power supply have been received from the Education Department.

KE remains in constant coordination with the department and, as a responsible corporate entity, is providing all possible support for the smooth conduct of examinations.

Outlining its measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination centers, KE highlighted that 70% of its network across the city is completely exempt from load shedding, which includes all designated exam centers. The KE spokesperson emphasised that uninterrupted power supply to examination centers is a top priority, and all necessary arrangements have been finalized to this effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025