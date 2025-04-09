Better class in prison: IHC maintains objections raised by RO over Bushra’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, maintained the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office over Bushra Bibi’s petition seeking improved jail facilities and “Better Class” in the prison.

A single bench of Justice Inaam Amin Minhas heard the petition moved by Bushra Bibi, the spouse of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and directed the petitioner to remove the objections within seven days.

During the hearing, Zaheer Abbas advocate and Muhammad Usman appeared before the court on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

The IHC bench inquired whether a decision of jail authority had been attached with the application submitted to the superintendent of Adiala Jail. Bushra Bibi’s counsel responded that the jail authorities did not accept applications directly; therefore, the application for better facilities was sent via courier. He added that a courier receipt for the application submitted on April 2 was attached as proof.

Later, the court reserved its decision regarding the admissibility of the petition.

Bushra Bibi filed the petition through her lawyers, Chaudhary Zaheer Abbas and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary and adopted the stance that as a former first lady who resided in the Prime Minister’s House, she is entitled to better facilities under the law due to her standard of living and lifestyle.

Her counsels asserted that Bushra requested better facilities from jail authorities, but received no response. The lawyers said that her husband, Imran Khan, is also receiving better facilities in the same Adiala Jail.

The petition cited the Jail Rules 1978, seeking court’s direction for the respondents to fulfill their legal responsibilities and provide better jail amenities to Bushra Bibi.

She cited the federal government through secretary of Interior, superintendent Adiala Jail and the Islamabad chief commissioner as respondents.

The petition said that as per social status of the petitioner, she remained First Lady from August 2018 to April 2022 and was resident of Prime Minister’s House, Pakistan and she is accustomed with the better living in her previous life and qualifies the prescribed criteria enshrined in Prison Rules 1978 for acquiring the better class in the prison.

It added that since after the admission of petitioner in the prison i.e. 17.01.2025, the respondent No2 was repeatedly requested to classify the petitioner as per law and prevailing rules but he landed a deaf ear on the request of petitioner till today.

Bushra’s counsels mentioned that the petitioner moved a written application to respondent No2 in this regard but the same has not been decided yet and the petitioner has not been classified yet as per her entitlement under the law and rules.

Therefore, they prayed that the respondents be directed to perform his legal obligation and classify the petitioner as per her entitlement of “Better Class” in prison under the rules 1978.

