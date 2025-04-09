Khakwani made SC additional registrar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed Waseemur Rehman Khan Khakwani, a judicial officer from the Punjab judiciary, as Additional Registrar (Judicial) on a deputation basis for a period of one year.

With over 16 years of service, Khakwani brings extensive expertise in adjudicating criminal, civil, and family cases, having served as District and Sessions Judge and Additional District and Sessions Judge across multiple jurisdictions.

His tenure includes presiding over trials, appellate proceedings, and supervising subordinate courts, alongside driving judicial reforms and upholding standards of fairness and operational efficiency. Most recently, he served as senior additional registrar at the Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur Bench, where he further honed his administrative and leadership capabilities.

In his new role at the Supreme Court, Khakwani will lead judicial operations, streamline case management processes, and support initiatives to enhance the efficiency and transparency of justice delivery.

His deep understanding of both trial and appellate court systems, coupled with his ability to navigate complex legal challenges, positions him to contribute meaningfully to policy development and the optimisation of judicial services for litigants and the public.

Meanwhile, as part of his efforts to engage stakeholders for improved justice service delivery, a consultative session was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court building.

The session was attended by Attorney General of Pakistan, senior advocates of Supreme Court, Khawaja Haris, Fazal-i-Haq Abbassi, Kamran Murtaza, Faisal Siddiqui, Munir Paracha, Vice Chairman KP Bar Council Ahmad Farooq Khattak, DG Judicial Academy Hayat Ali Shah and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat.

The session was intended to seek participants’ views on reforms specifically and inexpensive justice, litigants’ facilitation and an integrated policy approach to re-aligning justice system of the country.

Emphasising the role of Bar in the administration of justice, the CJP/ Chairman National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) asserted that only those reforms yield results that have ownership of stakeholders.

The participants were briefed on the proposed agenda of the NJPMC which included Institutional Response on Cases of Enforced Disappearances, Commercial Litigation Corridor (CLC), Double-Docket Court Regime, Institutionalization of Court-Annexed Mediation, Establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts, Performance Evaluation of District Judiciary, Standardisation of Recruitment Mechanism for District Judiciary, District Judiciary Policy Forum (DJPF), Parity in Terms and Conditions of Service of District Judiciary, Access to overseas Exposure Opportunities, and Professional development programmes.

In-depth discussions were held and the participants shared their insights, expertise and suggestions. They expressed their gratitude to the chief justice for providing them an opportunity to contribute towards improved and efficient dispensation of justice. The chief justice while appreciating the input of the participants remarked that meaningful progress could only be achieved through such collaboration.

