Punjab CM to visit Turkiye to attend ‘Anatolia Diplomacy Forum’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Turkey to attend three-day event of the 4th Anatolia Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on the special invitation of the First Lady of Turkiye.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has also invited CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif to deliver a special address at the Anatolia Diplomacy Forum.

A special cultural event ‘Anatolia’ will also be organized in the honour of CM Punjab. The Turkish First Lady sent an invitation message to the Chief Minister saying, “I would be overjoyed with your participation in the Anatolia Diplomacy Forum. I hope that you will definitely grant me the honour of hosting the Anatolia Conference.”

The organizer of the Turkish Foreign Ministry said we are sure that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the ADF-2025 will prove to be highly valuable. The title of the Anatolia Diplomacy Forum will be ‘Restoring Diplomatic Ties in a Divided World’. The Anatolia Diplomacy Forum will be attended by Heads of State, distinguished diplomats, opinion leaders and eminent personalities from across the globe.

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif will participate in the ‘ADF Leaders Panel’ during the Anatolia Diplomacy Conference. She will also be part of the ‘ADF Talks’ and ‘ADF Rounds’. She will deliver a special address on the topic of ‘Shaping the Future in a Divided World & the Power of Change through Knowledge’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025