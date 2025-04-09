AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan

IK’s sisters not arrested: govt

Recorder Report Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 07:58am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly denied reports regarding the arrest of the PTI founder’s sisters.

She clarified that Punjab Police neither arrested Aleema Khan nor any other woman. She stated that Aleema Khan and her companions voluntarily boarded the police van and later disembarked on their own at Khawaja Service Station. She added that Aleema Khan and the other women essentially used the Punjab Police vehicle as an “Uber service.”

She further remarked that the truth behind this “drama” has been exposed through social media and video footage. According to her, this entire act by the “Fitna Group” was a failed attempt to generate false sympathy for the PTI founder.

Azma Bokhari also criticized former First Lady Bushra Bibi, claiming that despite being provided with B-Class facilities in jail, she is still demanding further privileges. She said that the PTI founder is royally serving his sentence, while his supporters are merely “putting on a show” outside Adiala Jail.

She asserted that even the PTI workers are now fed up with their leadership’s politics of chaos.

Azma Bokhari added that on the one hand, they seek forgiveness, and on the other, they continue conspiring. “Previously, workers would be humiliated on the streets while the leadership led revolutions from the comfort of their homes. Now, that chapter has closed,” she concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

