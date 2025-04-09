AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Marriyum issues public warning on expected heatwave

Zahid Baig Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has issued a public warning regarding expected heatwave, highlighting the risks of heatstroke, dehydration, and other health issues. She urged the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially between 11 am and 4 pm.

Citizens are advised to increase their water intake and pay special attention to children and the elderly. Elderly individuals and children should cover their heads when going outside. Avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM. Carry water bottles while traveling, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes, and use umbrellas or hats when outdoors. Children and the elderly should stay indoors during extreme heat as they are more vulnerable to heatstroke.

Workers and laborers should work in shaded areas during the daytime. Educational institutions are advised to issue heat protection guidelines to students and limit morning assembly times. The Health department has been instructed to establish heatstroke response units in hospitals, and medical staff has been put on alert. District administrations and municipal bodies are directed to keep water coolers, shaded areas, and ambulance services operational throughout the city. Electricity and water supply departments must ensure uninterrupted services. Continuous awareness campaigns will run through media and social media platforms. Preventing the effects of the heatwave is a shared responsibility.

Before stepping out in the heat, carry water and remember to drink small amounts regularly. Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car, as temperatures inside can become deadly. Signs of heatstroke include dizziness, excessive sweating, weakness, and unconsciousness—seek immediate medical attention in such cases. Pregnant women, heart patients, and those with diabetes should take extra precautions and avoid heat exposure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Marriyum Aurangzeb

Comments

200 characters

Marriyum issues public warning on expected heatwave

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories