Marriyum issues public warning on expected heatwave

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has issued a public warning regarding expected heatwave, highlighting the risks of heatstroke, dehydration, and other health issues. She urged the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially between 11 am and 4 pm.

Citizens are advised to increase their water intake and pay special attention to children and the elderly. Elderly individuals and children should cover their heads when going outside. Avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM. Carry water bottles while traveling, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes, and use umbrellas or hats when outdoors. Children and the elderly should stay indoors during extreme heat as they are more vulnerable to heatstroke.

Workers and laborers should work in shaded areas during the daytime. Educational institutions are advised to issue heat protection guidelines to students and limit morning assembly times. The Health department has been instructed to establish heatstroke response units in hospitals, and medical staff has been put on alert. District administrations and municipal bodies are directed to keep water coolers, shaded areas, and ambulance services operational throughout the city. Electricity and water supply departments must ensure uninterrupted services. Continuous awareness campaigns will run through media and social media platforms. Preventing the effects of the heatwave is a shared responsibility.

Before stepping out in the heat, carry water and remember to drink small amounts regularly. Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car, as temperatures inside can become deadly. Signs of heatstroke include dizziness, excessive sweating, weakness, and unconsciousness—seek immediate medical attention in such cases. Pregnant women, heart patients, and those with diabetes should take extra precautions and avoid heat exposure.

