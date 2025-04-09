Roadmap aimed at elevating Pak-Azerbaijani trade volumes prepared

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce has prepared a comprehensive roadmap aimed at elevating Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade volumes and diversifying the areas of cooperation.

This includes actionable measures to create a more conducive environment for businesses and investors from both countries.

A high-level meeting was held Tuesday between the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Minister for Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, to accelerate ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

The discussion reaffirmed the shared commitment of both sides to enhancing trade, investment, and long-term economic collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting underscored the mutual ambition to fast-track priority projects that can serve as catalysts for broader economic initiatives—especially in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and IT.

Discussions also touched upon emerging opportunities in green energy, with both sides exploring potential joint ventures and strategic investments.

Moreover, the meeting was told that a number of agreements and MoUs will be signed during the upcoming visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit Pakistan at the end of this month. He is likely to reach Pakistan on April 26 on his two-day official trip. This would be his second high-level visit in less than eight months.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their resolve to continue working closely to unlock the full potential of their bilateral relationship and to promote sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both nations.

The Pakistani delegation conveyed its gratitude and appreciation to Minister Jabbarov for his leadership and dedication to deepening Pak-Azerbaijan economic ties, which have the potential of high growth. The personal interest and guidance of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan continue to serve as a driving force in translating the strong political will between the two countries into tangible economic partnerships.

It was noted that both sides have been working diligently since the recent visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, which catalysed a renewed focus on critical investment projects.

