AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Roadmap aimed at elevating Pak-Azerbaijani trade volumes prepared

Naveed Siddiqui Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce has prepared a comprehensive roadmap aimed at elevating Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade volumes and diversifying the areas of cooperation.

This includes actionable measures to create a more conducive environment for businesses and investors from both countries.

A high-level meeting was held Tuesday between the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Minister for Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, to accelerate ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

The discussion reaffirmed the shared commitment of both sides to enhancing trade, investment, and long-term economic collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting underscored the mutual ambition to fast-track priority projects that can serve as catalysts for broader economic initiatives—especially in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and IT.

Discussions also touched upon emerging opportunities in green energy, with both sides exploring potential joint ventures and strategic investments.

Moreover, the meeting was told that a number of agreements and MoUs will be signed during the upcoming visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit Pakistan at the end of this month. He is likely to reach Pakistan on April 26 on his two-day official trip. This would be his second high-level visit in less than eight months.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their resolve to continue working closely to unlock the full potential of their bilateral relationship and to promote sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both nations.

The Pakistani delegation conveyed its gratitude and appreciation to Minister Jabbarov for his leadership and dedication to deepening Pak-Azerbaijan economic ties, which have the potential of high growth. The personal interest and guidance of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan continue to serve as a driving force in translating the strong political will between the two countries into tangible economic partnerships.

It was noted that both sides have been working diligently since the recent visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, which catalysed a renewed focus on critical investment projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azerbaijani trade volumes

Comments

200 characters

Roadmap aimed at elevating Pak-Azerbaijani trade volumes prepared

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories