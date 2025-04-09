AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Meeting with SG ECO: Aurangzeb speaks about criticality of emerging trade corridors, connectivity

Obaid Abrar Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday emphasised the importance of regional trade and connectivity, particularly in the context of emerging trade corridors and markets in the region.

He stated this during the meeting with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who called on him at the Finance Division.

The meeting focused on enhancing regional economic cooperation and discussed initiatives to strengthen the role of the ECO in promoting trade, commerce, and tourism among its 10 member countries.

Dr Khan briefed the finance minister on the profile and strategic role of the ECO in fostering regional economic cooperation. Both leaders agreed on the need for further strengthening regional trade and connectivity, which are critical in advancing the economic development of the member countries.

The secretary general also highlighted the strides taken by the ECO since his appointment to enhance trade and tourism through intensified engagement with member countries. Dr Khan presented ways to make the organisation more robust and dynamic, ensuring that it continues to drive regional trade and cooperation effectively. He stressed the significance of mutual collaboration in advancing the shared goals of trade, commerce, and tourism in the region.

In response, Aurangzeb assured the secretary general of the ministry’s full support for various ECO initiatives aimed at advancing regional cooperation.

The minister also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to greater engagement with the organisation, ensuring that there will be regular representation from the Ministry of Finance in future discussions and initiatives related to regional trade and connectivity.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the ties between the ECO member countries and fostering a collaborative environment for shared growth and development.

