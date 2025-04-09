Sri Lankan shares log biggest intra-day gain

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, on hopes that Washington is willing to negotiate some of the tariffs it has imposed on trading partners.

The CSE All-Share Index settled 3.19% higher to 15,127.71, led by industrial and financial stocks, marking its biggest intra-day gain since July 2023 when country’s parliament approved a key debt restructuring plan.

Nuwara Eliya Hotels Co and Ceylon Beverage Holdings were the top gainers by index points, up 24.92 points and 23.54 points, respectively, on the day.

Asian stocks bounced off 1-1/2 year lows, European shares opened broadly higher and US stock futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street, where shares fell to their lowest in over a year on Monday before steadying.