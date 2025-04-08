Heatwave-like conditions in southern half likely today

LAHORE: Heatwave-like conditions in southern half of the country, dust/thunderstorm-rain is predicted in northern parts of the country from April 8 to 11, with occasional gaps.

The Met office predicted that temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 07C above normal in central/south Punjab, Sindh and parts of Balochistan on Tuesday, Wednesday. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on April 8 (evening/night) and may persist till 11th April. Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 08th (evening/night) to 11th April with occasional gaps.

