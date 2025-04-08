JI chief demands govt resolve issues facing agri sector

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded that the government purchase wheat from farmers at Rs. 4,000 per maund and ensure that the price of roti does not exceed Rs. 10.

Speaking at an all-parties conference organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab (Central) on issues facing the agriculture sector, he called for a flat electricity rate for tube wells and said the sugar mafia - which is part of the government - is exploiting farmers.

Rehman announced that farmers’ associations would hold sit-ins at all district headquarters across Punjab on April 15 to press for their demands. He urged farmers to join the protest with their tractors and trolleys and warned that after April 15, a long march from rural areas towards Lahore and Islamabad could be launched. “Farmers must unite to fight for their rights,” he said.

Leaders of farmer unions, political and religious parties, and members of the legal fraternity were also present at the conference. Participants expressed grave concern over the worsening condition of the farming community, saying the present government is crossing all limits in its anti-farmer policies.

The conference unanimously demanded that the support price of wheat be set at Rs. 4,000 per maund and a flat electricity rate be introduced for tube wells. Additionally, they called for reduced prices of agricultural inputs such as pesticides, seeds, fertilizers, and machinery. Interest-free loans should be provided to farmers, the wheat market should be deregulated, and the restriction on wheat movement should be lifted. They also demanded that sugarcane prices be linked to sugar rates, and urged immediate payment of billions owed to farmers by sugar mill owners.

Addressing the participants, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman recalled how the Punjab government backtracked on its support price commitment last year, which he termed an unprecedented betrayal of farmers. He also highlighted the billion-dollar wheat import scandal, which, he said, has yet to be investigated.

“The wheat support price should not be linked to the price of roti, both should be subsidized, which aligns with the UN Food Security Charter,” he emphasized. He criticized sugar mill owners for buying sugarcane at Rs. 350 per maund while selling sugar at Rs. 180 per kg, enjoying privileges such as import/export permissions and engaging in kickbacks with impunity.

He slammed the government for running the economy through advertisements, ignoring ground realities. “Sixty percent of Pakistan’s population is tied to agriculture, but only 4-5% is large landlords. The rest are small farmers with no voice. Their children are out of school, they lack basic health services and fundamental rights,” he said.

Offering Jamaat-e-Islami’s platform to all farmers’ organizations, he urged them to unite under one banner to amplify their demands. “We are not concerned about taking credit,” he added.

He also noted that due to the grave situation in Gaza, Jamaat-e-Islami has rescheduled activities under its Haq Do Awam Ko movement. However, with wheat harvesting season underway and the gravity of farmers’ issues, the party will go ahead with its planned April 15 protests across Punjab to draw the government’s attention.

“If I meet the Prime Minister, I will urge him to accept these demands. Otherwise, the decision will be made on the streets, and the government will be forced to bow down,” he warned.

