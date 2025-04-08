Sri Lankan shares end lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by materials and finance stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 4.64% lower at 14,660.45 points.

Swadeshi Industrial Works and Ceylon Beverage Holdings were the top losers by index points, down 125 points and 58 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index fell to 188.3 million shares from 218.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.48 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 3.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 699 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 6.08 billion rupees, the data showed.