Nikkei sinks to 1-1/2-year low as bank shares tumble

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped on Monday to the lowest level in 1-1/2 years, with the index of Japanese bank stocks diving more than 17% at one point, as concerns over a tariff-induced global recession continued to rip through markets.

The Nikkei dropped as much as 8.8% to hit 30,792.74 for the first time since October 2023, before ending the day down 7.8% at 31,136.58. All 225 component stocks of the index finished in the red.

The broader Topix sank as much as 9.6% before closing down 7.8%.

Speaking on Sunday aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump characterized his latest round of sweeping tariffs as “medicine”, and signalled a willingness to accept the market rout.