Promotion of peace, social development: Punjab CM stresses role of sports

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the crucial role of sports in fostering peace, development, and social progress.

In her message on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the CM highlighted that the day serves to promote the positive impact of sports in society.

The CM stated, “International Day of Sport for Development and Peace aims to raise awareness about the importance of sports in our communities and its contribution to peace.”

The chief minister emphasized the government’s commitment to providing equal sports opportunities to all individuals, including youth, senior citizens, differently-abled people, and those from underdeveloped areas.

“Sports events pave the way for peace and development within society,” she said, adding that promoting social development and peace within communities was the core essence of celebrating this day.

She further noted that peace and sports are inseparable. Where there is peace, there will be sports, and where there is sports, there will be peace. Highlighting the role of sports in youth development, she mentioned, “Sports play a vital role in nurturing teamwork, competition, and resilience among youth.”

The CM pointed out the steps taken by the Punjab government to promote sports in the province, including the launch of the “Khailta Punjab” programme, aimed at increasing participation in sports. “The Pink Games in Punjab symbolize peace and equal development,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz assured that the government was constructing new sports grounds and gyms to facilitate the youth. “We are working on the creation of 300 new sports grounds and sports complexes across Punjab,” she said, emphasizing that these projects would provide opportunities for all.

In addition, the CM pledged to further increase the Sports Endowment Funds to ensure that all necessary resources are available for sports development. “Every possible resource will be provided for the promotion of sports in Punjab,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif International Day of Sport

