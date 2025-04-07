AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Markets Print 2025-04-07

Gulf bourses sink on global recession worries

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf fell sharply on Sunday as US President Donald Trump’s drastic trade tariffs and countermeasures from China stoked fears of a trade war and the prospect of a global recession.

China’s finance ministry said on Friday it will impose additional 34% tariffs on all US goods from April 10 as a countermeasure to sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index plunged 6.8% - its biggest intraday fall since May 2020 - dragged down by a 5.9% decline in Al Rajhi Bank and a 6.8% retreat in the country’s largest lender Saudi National Bank.

Among other fallers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 5.3%, its biggest daily slide since the early days of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - plummeted 7% on Friday to a three-year low as China’s tariff hikes on US goods intensified the trade war, and as OPEC+ unexpectedly sped up oil output hikes.

Trump’s Wednesday tariff announcement shook global stock markets, wiping out $5 trillion in value for S&P 500 index companies by Friday’s close, a record two-day decline.

China said on Saturday “the market has spoken” in rejecting

In Qatar, the index - which resumed trading after a five-session Eid break - tumbled 4.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar diving 8.2% and the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank down 4%.

Elsewhere, Kuwait’s stock market ended 5.7% lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 3.3%, with Talaat Moustafa Group closing 4.5% lower.

