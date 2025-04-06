AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nostalgia fuels UK boom in vintage video game repairs

AFP Published 06 Apr, 2025 01:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

STOKE-ON-TRENT: The shelves lining Luke Malpass’s home workshop are a gamer’s treasure trove stretching back decades, with components of vintage Game Boys, Sega Mega Drives and Nintendos jostling for space and awaiting repair.

Parcels from gamers seeking help arrive from around the world at RetroSix, Malpass’s Aladdin’s cave.

He has turned a lifelong passion for gaming into a full-time job, answering the common question of what to do with old and worn machines and their parts.

“I think it can be partly nostalgic,” said Malpass, 38, as he surveyed the electronics stacked at his home in the central English city of Stoke-on-Trent.

He said the huge revival in retro games and consoles is not just a passing phase.

“Personally, I think it is the tactile experience. Getting a box off the shelf, physically inserting a game into the console… it makes you play it more and enjoy it more.”

Electronic devices and accessories, some dating back to the 1980s and the dawn of the gaming revolution, await to be lovingly restored to life.

Malpass has between 50 to 150 consoles needing attention at any one time, at a cost of between £60 ($78) and several hundred pounds.

It’s not just nostalgia for a long-lost childhood.

He believes it’s also a way to disconnect, unlike most online games which are now multi-player and require skills honed over long hours of practice to reach a good level.

“Retro gaming – just pick it up, turn it on, have an hour, have 10 minutes. It doesn’t matter. It’s instant, it’s there, and it’s pleasurable,” he told AFP.

With vintage one-player games “there’s no one you’re competing against and there’s nothing that’s making you miserable or angry”.

Malpass, who is a fan of such games as “Resident Evil” and “Jurassic Park”, even goes so far as to buy old televisions with cathode-ray tubes to replicate more faithfully his experience of playing video games as a kid.

Hollywood eyes summer with anticipation, 50 years after ‘Jaws’

Video clips he films of his game play, which he publishes to his YouTube channel, have won him tens of thousands of followers.

‘Always something retro’

“I think people are always going to have a natural passion for things that they grew up with as a child.

“So I think we’ll always have work. It’ll evolve. And it won’t be, probably, Game Boys,” Malpass said.

“There’s always going to be something that’s retro.”

This week a survey organised by BAFTA, the British association that honours films, television, and video games, voted the 1999 action game “Shenmue” as the most influential video game of all time.

“Doom”, launched in 1993, and “Super Mario Bros.”, in which Mario first started trying to rescue Princess Peach way back in 1985, came in second and third place.

And on Wednesday, Nintendo unveiled details of its long-awaited Switch 2 console.

Held every four months, the London Gaming Market, dedicated to vintage video games, has been attracting growing numbers of fans.

“I’m a huge ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ fan… You never know what you’re going to find when you’re out here so I’m just always on the lookout,” said Adrian, a visitor wearing a T-shirt with a Sonic image.

Collectors and gamers sifted carefully through stacks of CD discs and old consoles hoping to find hidden treasures.

For Andy Brown, managing director of Replay Events and organiser of the London event which is now in its 10th year, the Covid-19 pandemic marked an upturn in the return to vintage games.

“I think people were stuck at home, wanting things to do that made them remember better times because it was a lot of doom and gloom around Covid,” he told AFP.

A study earlier this year by the US association Consumer Reports found 14 percent of Americans play on consoles made before 2000.

And in September, Italian customs busted a gang smuggling counterfeit vintage video games, seizing 12,000 machines containing some of the most popular games of the 1980s and 1990s.

vintage video game Nintendos Sega Mega Drives

Comments

200 characters

Nostalgia fuels UK boom in vintage video game repairs

Akhtar Mengal says major operation against protesters ‘imminent’

Pakistan hands over another relief consignment to Myanmar

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Artificial glaciers boost water supply in northern Pakistan

Hajj 2025: Pakistan to commence flight operations from April 29

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Rains add to challenge for Myanmar quake relief, toll at 3,471

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Russia says it downs 11 Ukrainian drones overnight

Read more stories