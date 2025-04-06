AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Punjab Opposition leader terms power tariff cut ‘deception’

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: Opposition Leader of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar has rejected the recent decrease in the electricity tariff, saying it was a deception as in real terms there was no relief for the people.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of decreasing the tariff by Rs 7 per unit reflects if he has given a huge relief to the people; “on the contrary, initially, the government had made the electricity expensive by increasing its tariff to Rs 60 per unit and now it announced to drop its price by Rs 7 per unit”. He pointed out that during the PTI government, the price per unit of electricity was Rs 17; even after the recent reduction, the cost of electricity per unit has risen to over Rs 34. He asserted that reducing the electricity price by Rs 7 does not benefit tube well operations.

He castigated the government for deceiving the people by making false claims and promises. He criticised the government for its lack of transparency in addressing inflation which has surged by 212 percent. He lamented that although the government recently held a press conference where they claimed everything was fine, the reality depicted a different story. He highlighted the situation in the market during Ramadan, noting that the price of sugar climbed to Rs 172, with no standard products available in model markets.

He claimed that wheat is currently being sold at Rs 2000 per maund, marking the lowest price in 25 years. He warned that opportunists would stockpile wheat, which would lead to a significant crisis within six months due to impending shortages.

He also addressed the concerns of farmers, stating that many had cultivated canola and the price of canola has decreased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 5,000, leaving farmers in financial trouble. He also criticised the solar technology provided to farmers, claiming it is inadequate for operating an inverter tube well.

Bhachar accused the government of hijacking projects initiated by others, claiming that the actual cost of a “Clean Punjab’ programme is reflected in citizens’ utility bills. He voiced concerns about the plan to outsource Jinnah Hospital. He also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, questioning her ability to manage a hospital in Lahore. He expressed discontent over outsourcing schools, noting that poorly educated teachers are being hired on low salaries, and highlighted the illegal sale of lands gifted to schools as such transactions are prohibited by law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power tariffs Punjab Opposition

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Opposition leader terms power tariff cut ‘deception’

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories