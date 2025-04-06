Raja made FIA DG, Waqar Syed to head NCCIA

ISLAMABAD: After months of delay and careful vetting of senior police officers for the top position, the federal government on Saturday appointed Riffat Mukhtar Raja as the new Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Raja, a Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), regarded as an upright officer, brings extensive law enforcement experience, having previously served as Inspector General of the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and Chief of Sindh Police. However, it remains to be seen how his experience will influence the FIA’s strategy on political investigations and its handling of online dissent, especially as the agency increases its monitoring of digital platforms.

In a related but equally significant development, Waqaruddin Syed has been appointed as the first Director General of the newly-established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Operating under the Interior Division, the NCCIA has been tasked with tackling cybercrime, but its formation comes amid a troubling increase in government efforts to monitor and control Pakistan’s online environment.

Syed, a Grade-20 officer of the PSP and former Director of the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle, has earned a reputation for his work in combating digital crimes and was recently awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his efforts.

While Syed’s expertise in cybercrime is commendable, some elements are concerned that his new position could further entrench the government’s growing control over social media and the internet.

The NCCIA, with Syed at the helm, will likely play a central role in the government’s ongoing crackdown on anti-government digital platforms, including the shutdown of websites and the surveillance of online activities.

In particular, the focus on social media platforms, which have been critical spaces for political debate and dissent, raises alarms about the future of free speech in Pakistan.

Under the leadership of Syed, who has been instrumental in tackling cybercrime, the NCCIA could become a powerful tool for the government to monitor and regulate online content.

Critics say that this new agency may be used not just to protect against cyber threats, but also to clamp down on critical voices and further restrict access to information.

The suspension of X (formerly Twitter), a major platform for political discourse, has highlighted the government’s willingness to use digital surveillance and censorship to silence opposition.

These appointments come at a time when civil liberties in Pakistan are under growing threat, with many viewing the government’s actions as part of a broader strategy to curtail freedom of expression.

The growing crackdown on social media platforms and online activity raises serious questions about the balance between security and freedom in the country.

