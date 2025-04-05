PM visits embassy of Myanmar, signs condolence book

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Embassy of Myanmar on Friday, signing the condolence book in a moving tribute to the lives lost in the tragic earthquake that ravaged Myanmar on March 28, 2025.

Sharif was warmly received by Myanmar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Wunna Han, and expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s swift and compassionate response to the disaster.

The Prime Minister’s visit was not just symbolic – Pakistan had also sent much-needed relief goods to assist those affected by the calamity.

In his message, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Myanmar in these testing times, offering both moral and material aid.

Ambassador Han expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for its support, saying that the contribution had been vital in providing immediate relief to the most vulnerable communities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025