California State University, UAF agree to address common agri challenges

FAISALABAD: California State University and University of Agriculture Faisalabad will further enhance their ties to address common agricultural challenges. By working together, we can uplift the sector.

It was discussed at a meeting of California State University Fresno Associate Prof Dr Gurreet Brar with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali. UAF former Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar and Dr Samar Abbas Naqvi also attended the meeting.

During his visit, Prof Dr Gurreet Brar visited the UAF Horticulture Department and met scientists. He emphasized the pressing challenges faced by the agriculture globally and their potential solutions.

He said UAF and California State University’s scientists should enhance joint efforts. He said the time has evolved and agriculture needs climate-smart technologies.

He also stressed upon the need for the diversification within the crops. Stressing the knowledge exchange, he shared his own academic background with Punjab Agricultural University, India and universities in US, reinforcing the significance of cross-border collaboration. He said knowledge has no limits and no boundaries.

He stressed the need to adopt collaborative practice by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana, and California State University for the development of agriculture sector.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that both the universities have excellent relations under which efforts have been made in various projects.

He further said that it is inevitable to develop agriculture on modern lines so that the dream of increasing production per acre can be realized. He said that the UAF is running projects for agricultural development in collaboration with various research and educational institutions at the international level, which will benefit this sector.

UAF former Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan emphasised the need to provide farmers with proper facilities and modern technologies to enhance agricultural productivity.

He stated that when given adequate resources, farmers respond positively, leading to significant improvements in yield and quality. He said that under Lyallpur Agriculture Model, India has made tremendous progress with integrated approach of academia, extension services and research. He also raised concerns over the decline in citrus crop quality and production calling for urgent efforts to protect citrus farming in the region.

