AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

PTI criticises ‘meagre cut’ in power tariffs

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday severely criticised the government’s recent reduction of electricity tariffs by Rs7.41 per unit, calling it a cruel joke with the nation grappling with skyrocketing inflation.

PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said that electricity prices had surged from Rs16.40 per unit during PTI’s tenure to over Rs45 now. He pointed out that the supposed reduction did not account for sales tax, making it insignificant in light of the previous hikes.

He accused the Shehbaz Sharif-led government of raising essential goods’ prices by over 100 percent, and later only to offer marginal reductions, describing it as a tactic to deceive the public.

He further criticised the government for failing to pass on the benefit of global drop in oil prices to consumers, instead raising taxes to exacerbate the burden on the people.

He also challenged the ruling families to repatriate their wealth and invest in the country if they truly believed in the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Akram rejected rumours of internal rifts within PTI, calling them a product of political opponents’ desires, and reaffirmed the party’s unity under Imran Khan’s leadership.

Despite two years of political suppression, he claimed that PTI remained the largest and most popular political force in the country. He recalled that PTI had won a two-thirds majority in the February 8 elections last year, only for it to be ‘stolen through electoral fraud’.

He warned that any further propaganda and attempts to destabilise PTI would fail.

He also urged the government to reconsider its policies, asserting that the country was sinking into a crisis due to the failed leadership. He stressed that only Imran Khan could steer the country out of the current turmoil and demanded his immediate release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan electricity tariffs Sheikh Waqas Akram

Comments

200 characters

PTI criticises ‘meagre cut’ in power tariffs

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories